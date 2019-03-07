Thieves strike county fire station, put Fire-Rescue vehicles out of service

Thieves took two Colleton County Fire-Rescue vehicles out of service when they stole equipment from Station 29 on Cane Branch Road in Ruffin.

The theft was discovered March 1 shortly before 4 p.m. when a mechanic with the fire department arrived at the station to continue working on a truck.

The mechanic had started working on the fire truck on Thursday and said everything was fine when he left Thursday.

On Friday, he found the compartments on the fire vehicles open and noticed that the generator was missing.

It was discovered that someone had forced open a rear door at the station.

Once inside, they began removing items from a pumper truck and water tender.

Gone were four air packs worth a total of $26,000, a large exhaust fan used to draw smoke out of a structure worth $3,000, a $2,500 generator, a tool box and tools worth $800, two chain saws worth $750, two lights worth $300, two axes worth $100 and three gas cans worth $50.

The loss of the equipment, Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said, took the fire vehicles out of service for several days.

That meant that the community served by the fire station had to have fire units from other stations handle any calls in that area.

“I don’t know why they took the air packs,” McRoy said. “They can’t use them for anything else.”

They can’t be sold, he added, as each air pack is etched with a serial number that can trace them back to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The air packs also display the Colleton County Fire-Rescue logo.

In addition to the value of the stolen equipment, McRoy said the fire department faces a repair bill for the damaged door.

He said in taking the two lights, the culprits broke the chargers they were plugged into and those will have to be repaired or replaced as well.