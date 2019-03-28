The search continues for gunman

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:32 pm

One year ago today, a gunman cut Erica Caldwell’s life short.

Erica’s death was the only homicide in Walterboro in 2018 and, despite the best efforts of the city’s police department, remains unsolved.

On March 28, 2018, shortly after 9 p.m., a lone gunman walking on Savage Street opened fire on a group of people standing in the front yard of Savage Street residence. The gunfire killed 18-year-old Erica and injured two others.

Investigators believed then, and continue to suspect, that the attack was gang-related. They believe Erica was not the target.

It is a case that Walterboro Police Department Detective Whitlee Fisk comes back to again and again, on a constant search for the one item of information, the one tip, that will lead to the arrest of the culprits. An arrest that would hopefully move her family nearer to closure.

The detective never met Erica while she was alive. In death, Erica is never far from her thoughts.

“The way we investigate isn’t necessarily different because we put all our efforts and resources in each case we work,” Fisk said. “However, once you start digging into the facts and doing interviews and collecting as much evidence as possible it can start to feel personal. Although you may not have ever met the victim, it begins to feel like you have known them a lifetime due to having to dive so deeply into their personal life while they were alive.”

“Erica was very young, had no criminal history and had just graduated high school,” Fisk said.

On June 8, 2018, Erica’s seat among her classmates at the Colleton County High School graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2018 held her diploma. A ceremonial balloon release honored the memory of Erica and four of her classmates who died before having a chance to graduate.

“She was not one to get into trouble, so yes, she seemed to be very well liked and loved very much by those close to her,” Fisk said. “When you hear all these things about the victim, it gets you even more motivated to find out as much as possible as quickly as possible about who committed this murder.”

Her job is as much about finding justice for Erica as it is about helping her family find peace.

Fisk said, “Her mother and stepfather have both been in contact with us. We have met with the family several times and given them updates.”

The police department and her family hope that revisiting Erica’s life on the anniversary of her untimely death will put them on the path to justice, she said.

“We are hoping with the time that has passed, the person(s) who has helpful information will feel more comfortable coming forward,” Fisk said.

“Somebody somewhere has the information we need,” she added. “It’s our hope they realize how important Erica is to her loved ones.”

See related story…