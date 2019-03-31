The end of history: the last day will be as the first | Faith

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:23 pm

And, God separated the light from the darkness

—Genesis 1:4

What God did the first day, He will also do the last. He will separate the darkness from the light. Notice upon this first day of creation there is no sun, yet there is light. Not until the fourth day would God create a star to rule the day.

Know that the sun is not the source of light in this world; it is our God. The sun merely emanates the true light of God. There is true light in this world. And, likewise, there is true darkness.

In this life we are given a choice: will we walk with God in the light and be called a child of that light or in darkness with the devil and be called a son of disobedience? Both of these will live eternally. Both of these will know no end. Both will see God, one as an heir of salvation through Christ’s redeeming love and the other as a rebellious soul destined for the wrath of God’s righteous judgment.

While we live here, the two are before us — light and darkness. However, on one joyous day, they will be separated forever in God’s glorious consummation, where the church, the bride of Christ, will be forever united with her bridegroom, her Savior.

God is calling us home through Jesus Christ, His Son. Jesus accomplished on the cross what no man could, perfect obedience to the Father, even unto death, even death on a cross. The battle has been won by the precious blood of Jesus, who shed it not for Himself but for the debt of our sin. The Lamb slain and the Lion of Judah have conquered death and its curse. In divine mercy, upon that cross, the judge of the world became the justifier of all who will come.

All who call on Jesus Christ’s name will be saved. Know this as true.

Read the rest of the Bible and decide for yourself which side you will pledge your allegiance: that of the love of God or rebellion. Because, as surely as there is light and there is darkness, as there is day and there is night, you will choose one side or the other.

(Jeremy Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)