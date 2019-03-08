Teachers learn basic first aid

Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel conducted an Active Shooter and Bleeding Control Training Session for the teachers and staff at Cottageville Elementary School on Thursday Feb. 14.

The training’s goal is to teach the first people on the scene how to properly manage bleeding injuries, thus improving patient outcomes. The teachers and staff also received training in dealing with active shooter incidents.

Fire-Rescue is working with the school district to train the teachers, bus drivers and other staff members throughout the county.

Bleeding control kits have been placed in the schools. The kits were purchased by the school district and Fire-Rescue through two separate grants.

“It is hoped that the training and kits will never be needed, but the two agencies are being proactive to improve safety at the facilities to better protect the county’s children and school employees,” said Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.