Take Him at His word | Faith

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 9:17 am

Whenever you ask God for something, you must take Him at His word and believe that it will be done. Asking and wavering, both at the same time, will not produce your desired result.

The root of the problem here is that we put too much trust in man and not enough in God. Man is human, so he can and will fail you. Saying that you trust God cannot be lip service. You must do it with your whole heart, mind, and soul.

Because He is an omniscient God, He knows if you truly trust Him or not. If you wake up and say, “I already know this is going to be a bad day for me,” then you do not trust God because you woke up with a pessimistic attitude. In so doing, you played right into the hands of the enemy instead of putting your trust in God for a blessed day!

The Word says, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5 ESV). Therefore, you are not your own, and you must believe that if you want God to give you the desires of your heart. There are those who will go as far as to say, “There is no such thing as God.” Psalm 14:1 (ESV) affirms, “The fool says in his heart, ‘There is no God.’ They are corrupt, they do abominable deeds; there is none who does good.”

There are so many Scriptures that reference trusting in Him. Let us take a look at a few of them:

• “Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him, and he will act. He will bring forth your righteousness as the light, and your justice as the noonday.” (Psalm 37:4-6 ESV). In order to get what you ask of God, you must please God, have joy in Him, and most of all, trust Him.

• “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28 ESV). No matter what comes your way, good or bad, it is for a reason. You must trust God that everything will work out for the good of all concerned.

• “In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” (Proverbs 3:6 ESV). Give God first place in your life, and He will work out things for the greater good for you.

• “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11 ESV). God wants you to have and experience the best in life, but you must trust that He will deliver. However, remember that when He delivers, it will be when He knows that you are ready to receive the blessing. Everyone is not always focused emotionally and spiritually to receive God’s gifts.

• “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” (Hebrews 13:8 ESV). The Lord is never going to change, so take Him at His word, and always trust Him!

If you or someone you know is wrestling with putting complete trust in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, share the above Scriptures and my explanations with them. As always, then pray for God’s guidance in the process. Further, this story, “I Don’t Believe God Exists,” (atimetolaugh.org), is an eye-opening revelation to read and share about trusting God, also.

“‘I don’t believe God exists,’ Mike the barber said in a matter-of-fact way. It started simply enough. Bill went to a barbershop to have his hair cut and his beard trimmed. As the barber began to work, they began to have a good conversation, telling stories as usual. They talked about politics and the elections, the state of the economy, their families and kids.

“When they eventually touched on the subject of God, Mike said: ‘I don’t believe that God exists.’

“‘Why do you say that?’ asked Bill.

“‘Well, you just have to go out in the street to realize that God doesn’t exist. Tell me Bill, if God exists, would there be so many sick people? Would there be abandoned children? If God existed, there would be neither suffering nor pain. I can’t imagine a loving God who would allow all of these things.’

“Bill thought for a moment, but didn’t respond because he didn’t want to start an argument. Mike finished his barbering job, and Bill left the shop. Just after he left the barbershop, he saw a man in the street with long, stringy, dirty hair and an untrimmed beard. He looked dirty and unkempt.

Bill turned back, entered the barbershop again, and he said to Mike, the barber:

“‘You know what? Barbers do not exist.’

“‘How can you say that?’ asked the surprised barber. ‘I am here, and I am a barber. And I just worked on you!’

“‘No!’ Bill exclaimed.

“‘Barbers don’t exist because if they did, there would be no people with dirty long hair and untrimmed beards, like that man outside.’

“‘Ah, but barbers DO exist! That’s what happens when people do not come to me.’

“‘Exactly!’ Bill affirmed.

“‘That’s the point! God, too, DOES exist! And that’s what happens when people do not come to God too.’”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)