Take a “baby” to work

Last Updated: March 11, 2019 at 12:22 pm

A “Baby Swap” to raise funds for the 2019 Colleton March for Babies will be held March 18-April 5 by Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative. PRTC will bring a person a “baby” (realistic baby doll) to care for in their workplace. Cost is $4 to relinquish babysitting duties or $10 to past the “baby” to a co-worker and guarantee being baby-free for the duration of the event. For information call Michelle Strickland, 843-538-2020.