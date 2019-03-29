Still no details in Forest Hills Elementary student’s death

Fourteenth Circuit Court Solicitor Duffie Stone traveled to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office from Beaufort County on Friday afternoon to lend his voice to the county officials asking for patience in the investigation into the death of 10-year-old Raniya Wright.

Stone, flanked by Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey and Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland, said:

“The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the incident that took place Monday at the Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro.

“As the chief prosecuting attorney my office is offering any advice or assistance that law enforcement may need. We have been working with them from the beginning.

“This morning pathologists at the Medical University of South Carolina performed an autopsy on the 10-year-old child. As is standard procedure the pathologists performed a number of tests.

“The results of those tests are not known at this time, and we do not expect to get the results for several weeks. After those results are in and after the investigation has concluded, we will share those findings with the child’s family and the public.

“We want to give the public as much information as possible. However, it is more important that the investigation be thorough and that conclusions wait until all of the facts are in.

“With that in mind, we will not disclose any of the particulars of the information until the investigation is complete nor can we take any questions. At this time, it is premature to speculate on whether there will be any criminal charges stemming from this incident.”

Strickland followed Stone to the podium and said: “Our investigation began shortly after we were called to the Forest Hills Elementary School Monday afternoon. We are working with the Solicitor Duffie Stone and the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Coroner Richard Harvey and the Colleton County Coroner’s Office, Chief Barry McRoy and Colleton County Fire Rescue, the Colleton Medical Center, the Medical University of South Carolina, and Chief Mark Keel and the State Law Enforcement Division. Superintendent Franklin Foster, the Colleton County School Board and the Colleton County School District have also been cooperating with our investigation.

“We do not have a timetable for the conclusion of this investigation. We expect some aspects to take at least several weeks. We will do whatever is necessary, and take as much time as is necessary to ensure a thorough investigation. We will disclose our findings and all test results at the appropriate time.

“This investigation is continuing. We urge everyone to remain as patient as possible with the understanding that every available resource is being utilized. If anyone has information concerning anything relevant to this investigation, please call us at 843-549-2211.”