Stephens and Ballew take first in pole vault during Sumter Optimist Relay

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:05 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County High School Track and Field team competed in the Sumter Optimist Relay held Saturday March 9 at Sumter High School. The Lady Cougars finished in eighth place in the 15-event competition and the Cougars finished seventh out of nine teams participating.

Individual results for the Lady Cougars include:

100 Meter Dash: 15 – Ashlyn Williams 14.03; 18 – Renee Green 15.40; 19 – Miesha Adams 15.50

4×100 Relay: 7 – Relay Team 54.06

800 Meter Relay: 5 – Relay Team 2:09.65

High Jump: 4 – Shaniya Fields 4-4; 8 – Jadaya Hugie 4-2

Long Jump: 3 – Justice Dupont 14-10; 22 – Miesha Adams 12-0

Pole Vault: 1 – Olivia Stephens 7-0; 1 – Ashlyn Ballew 7-0; 3 – Breanna Varnadoe 6-6; 5 – Ashley Reid 6-0

Discus: 4 – Tiffany North 67-8; 11 – Leiara Rivera 55-7

Shot Put: 2 – Tiffany North 27-6; 11 – Leiara Rivera 20-5

Individual results for the Cougars is as follows:

100 Meter Dash: 10 – Jorryn Simmons 11.86; 15 – Jeremiah Mosley 11.95

1600 Meter Run: 13 – Tyler Scites 5:46.72; 16 – Evan Stroble 6:18.87

800 Meter Relay: 6 – Relay Team 1:43.92

4×1600 Meter Relay: 5 – Relay Team 24:58.59

4×400 Meter Relay: 8 – Relay Team 3:54.17

4×800 Meter Relay: 6 – Relay Team 11:00.24

Distance Medley Relay: 7 – Relay Team 14:40.52

High Jump: 4 – Jeremiah Daniels 5-4

Long Jump: 6 – Jeremiah Daniels 19-7; 22 – Edwardian Stansel 14-10

Pole Vault: 5 – Mason Cole 8-6

Discus: 7 – Lane West 104-3; 9 – Malcolm Green 98-11; 11 – Delshaun Wilkey 93-10

Shot Put : 5 – Ian Shark 40-10; 8 – Malcolm Green 38-8; 9 – Loushon Campos 38-0

The team traveled to Mt. Pleasant Saturday March 16 to participate in the Mellow Mushroom Relays held at Wando High School.

In Lady Cougar results:

4×100 Meter Relay: 12 – Relay Team 54.32

Sprint Medley Relay: 11 – Relay Team 4:55.50

4×800 Meter Relay: 18 – Relay Team 11:35.01

High Jump: 6 – Jaday Hugie 4-6

Long Jump: 9 – Justice Dupont 15-3; 14 – Shaniya Fields 14-11

Triple Jump: 4 – Shaniya Fields 33-4.5; 6 – Justice Dupont 31-3

Pole Vault: 13 – Olivia Stephens 7-6

Discus: 22 – Tiffany North 69-7; 31 – Leiara Rivera 52-7

Shot Put: 13 – Tiffany North 31-7; 34 – Leiara Rivera 21-2

The Cougar boys’ results include:

4×1600 Meter Relay: 24 – Relay Team 24:19.40

Sprint Medley Relay: 20 – Relay Team 4:11.54

4×800 Meter Relay: 20 – Relay Team 9:56.74

Distance Medley Relay: 29 – Relay Team 13:29.61

Long Jump: 30 – Edwardian Stansel 15-6.5

Discus: 24 – Lane West 102-1; 34 – Malcolm Green 87-8

Shot Put: 12 – Malcolm Green 42-2; 14 – Ian Shark 41-6.5