State of Colleton examined

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:26 pm

Representatives of governmental, economic development and education got together at the banquet room at Dogwood Hills Golf Course to discuss the 2019 State of Colleton.

The annual breakfast program hosted by the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce gave those officials an opportunity to outline their work in 2018 and to delve into what they envision is on the horizon in 2019.

The chamber of commerce members heard from Walterboro Mayor Bill Young, Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby and Colleton County Council Chairman Dr. Joseph Flowers on the governmental side of the program.

SouthernCarolina Regional Development Alliance Director of Operations Sandy Steele gave the audience an update on the Alliance, the economic development organization that works on economic development initiatives in Colleton County and the six other counties in the region.

Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster and University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie Interim Dean Dr. Chris Nesmith, an Associate Dean for Student Affairs, presented provided the audience with an overview of their plans for 2019.

Chamber of Commerce Director Jeremy Ware was master of ceremonies for the program and introduced Jason Dandridge of Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative and Chris Donato of Dominion Energy, who sponsored the program with the chamber.