Starbucks set to open

Last Updated: March 5, 2019 at 12:39 pm

Walterboro’s newest business, Starbucks, is set to open the morning of March 8.

Construction workers have been busy in recent months turning the vacant lot at 1588 Bells Highway into a 6,200-square-foot building that will become home to the national coffee merchant.

Starbucks will be located in the left portion of the building with the other side constructed large enough to provide rental space for another business.