St. Pawtrick’s Pawty set March 16

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:36 pm

Homeward Bound Animal Sanctuary, a small dog rescue in Ruffin, is holding its first ever fundraising event on St. Patrick’s Day weekend Saturday March 16.

“We’re calling it our St. Pawtrick’s Day Pawty, and we hope to be able to make it an annual event,” said rescuer MaryWynn Chamblin.