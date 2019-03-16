Springtown U.M. celebrates 153rd anniversary

Springtown United Methodist Church, located in the Colleton County town of Smoaks, celebrated 153 years of its kingdom-building ministry on March 10, 2019.

From its first pastor, Rev. Carolina Rivers, who led Springtown’s early worship services in fall 1866, to its current pastor, Dr. Norman A. Brown, Springtown stays true to its core mission: “To preach and teach; worship and praise; promote nurture and outreach; evangelism and age-level ministries where talents and gifts from willing souls and converted hearts can grow by the grace of God.”

Springtown’s programming includes Sunday school, devotional services; children, youth, and teen worship; men’s, women’s, and pastor’s Bible study; and a community food bank. The music ministry of Quenton Atterberry, Cedric Lolly, and Warren Randolph enhances the praise and worship.

Family Week, the Greeters Banquet, the Mass Choir Anniversary, Comedy Night, trips to Atlanta and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture and Camp Meeting — where generations of worshippers often return for annual services — are highlights of our events calendar.

Like the 12 million+ people of the United Methodist’s strong global church, Springtown warmly invites everyone to come worship with them and experience God’s grace through the time together. The doors are open.