South Carolina’s suffrage movement examined

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:35 pm

Historian Melissa Walker is scheduled to present “From Plume St to the Polls: The Women’s Suffrage Movement in S.C.” on March 7 at 6 p.m. in Market Hall of the Colleton Museum.

What do a small-town doctor’s wife, a Connecticut-born governor’s wife, an upper-class but down on her luck Charleston stenographer, and the first woman licensed to sell real estate in South Carolina have in common? They fought tirelessly to gain women’s right to vote in the Palmetto State.

With the approaching the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, learn more about the South Carolina women who led that struggle.

Walker, Emerita George Dean Johnson Jr. Professor of History, at Converse College is an award-winning teacher and scholar.

She is the author or editor of nine books on Southern and women’s history.

In 2007, Walker was named the South Carolina Professor of the Year, by the Carnegie Foundation for Teaching and CASE.

Her book “Southern Farmers and Their Stories” was awarded a prestigious Outstanding Academic Title Award from Choice: Current Reviews for Academic Libraries for its overall excellence in scholarship and its value to undergraduate students.

Her first book, “All We Knew Was to Farm: Rural Women in the Upcountry South, 1919-1941” received the Southern Association for Women Historians’ Willie Lee Rose Prize for the best book in Southern history.

Walker speaks to audiences of all ages about a wide variety of history topics.