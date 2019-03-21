Smoke in the ’Boro this Friday, Saturday

On Friday and Saturday March 22-23, Smoke in the ’Boro will once again attract cookers and visitors from all over the Southeast. The Colleton Civic Center and Coastal Electric Cooperative’s community assistance program, the Coastal Electric Trust Incorporated, (both 501(c)3 organizations, will co-host the event at Coastal Electric Co-op, 2269 Jefferies Blvd., Walterboro.

The weekend will consist of two separate events. For “Anything ****” on Friday from 5:30-8 p.m., cooking teams from North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina (including Colleton County) will prepare anything of their choice, from wings, hash and surprise entries to all kinds of desserts — anything but barbeque. Local judges from the community will evaluate the entries on Friday. Going To The Dogs Band will provide the musical entertainment.

The teams will cook their Boston butts overnight and present their entries to the judges on Saturday morning before the event opens to the public at 11 a.m. Saturday’s barbecue event will be judged by S.C. Barbeque Association certified and novice level judges, as well as feature celebrity judge WCBD-TV’s Meteorologist Rob Fowler. The SCBA-certified and novice level judges will be under the direction of Marshal Dawn Verbarg. All competition activities during the weekend will be conducted in accordance with SCBA requirements and guidelines

Admission both days is free and open to the public. Tasting tickets will be available for $1 each to sample the variety of food. Soft drinks, water, beer and wine will also be offered through ticket purchases.

On Saturday, visitors will enjoy a Cruise-In Auto Show in the front parking lot of Coastal Electric, with prizes for the most impressive cars on display. Anyone can enter the show with a donation of $10. Additionally, local churches will offer bake sales to raise funds. Children’s activities that day will include the Cub Scouts’ Pinewood Derby, face painting and Balloons By Becky. Music will be provided by Rockabilly Willy.

The winners for the weekend will be announced with prizes and trophies presented at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Smoke in the ‘Boro was developed under the direction of Wayne and Len Keith, SCBA-certified barbeque judges. The Keith Family formerly owned Keith’s Red Barn Barbeque in Walterboro. According to Wayne Keith, now a master judge, “The efforts of many people have made Smoke in the ‘Boro Barbecue Cook-off a great weekend of food and fun for the entire family. All are invited!”

Proceeds from the event benefit The Colleton Center and Coastal Electric’s Operation Round Up.

“Thanks to community support, the newly renovated center reopened this past fall with a season of high quality shows and performances. We are truly grateful to the Keith family, Coastal Electric Co-op, the cookers and the many volunteers for making this such a popular and unique event for our community, which also helps raise funds for programs. There will be something for everyone to enjoy at Smoke in the ‘Boro,” said Jean Harrigal, executive director of the Center.

The mission of Colleton Civic Center, a 501(c)3 organization, is to utilize the historic Hampton Street School as an arts and civic center to provide arts and educational performances and events, affordable studio space for artists, and venues for family and community cultural functions for the diverse residents and visitors in the rural Lowcountry.

Operation Round Up® is a Coastal Electric Cooperative community service assistance program governed and executed by Coastal Electric Trust, Inc., a 501(c)3 corporation. Contributions to Coastal Electric Trust are used to assist local individuals or families with special needs or requests. These needs include but are not limited to food, shelter, clothing, healthcare, education and accessibility needs. Funds, once approved, are used to pay bills or for services directly and are never given to the individual or family making the request. Coastal Electric Trust has been an active service provider in the community for over 25 years.

For more information, call the Civic Center at 843-549- 8360 or Wayne Keith at 800-328- 9425 or 843-539-1133.