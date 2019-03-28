SLED investigating fatal shooting involving deputy

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:29 pm

A 22-year-old Walterboro male was shot and killed when he confronted a member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office called to Hampton Street the afternoon of March 23.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reports that Derek Smith, 22, of Walterboro was pronounced dead in the Emergency Department of the Colleton Medical Center at 2:28 p.m.

An autopsy on Smith was conducted the morning of March 25 at the forensic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina.

A SLED agent also attended the autopsy, and Harvey said he was told that SLED would be handling the release of the cause of death.

According to a press release issued by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on March 25, the deputy was responding at approximately 1:30 p.m. to a call of a burglary in progress at Faith Walterboro at 2107 Hampton St.

Once on scene, the deputy encountered an individual in the church’s parking lot who matched the description of the burglar provided by the 911 caller. He was reportedly armed with a knife.

The press release states “attempts to resolve the situation were unsuccessful and circumstances led to the deputy firing her service weapon.”

Other responding law enforcement and fire rescue personnel arrived moments later and immediately began providing emergency medical care to the injured person.

The deputy involved in the shooting was isolated and the incident scene was secured.

Following protocol, Sheriff R.A. Strickland notified the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and requested that they take over the investigation.

“The scene was secured until SLED agents arrived and assumed control. Witness interviews, crime scene processing, evidence collection and all other aspects of this investigation, from beginning to end, will be handled in its entirety by SLED,” according to the press release.

Once the SLED investigation is completed, the findings will be turned over to the 14th District Solicitor’s Office for review.

The deputy involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties.

“This incident is unfortunate and has affected the lives of many people. No law enforcement officer wants to take another person’s life. To ensure that this investigation is handled justly, SLED has been requested and will assume full control,” Strickland said in a prepared statement.

“We ask for your prayers and your patience. Information regarding the incident will be made available as soon as the investigation is complete,” he added.

The sheriff’s office is referring all further requests for more information on the officer-involved shooting to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division public information office.

A spokesperson for SLED said that because the investigation is active and open, no additional information will be made available.

A Colleton County Fire-Rescue ambulance was called to the area at 1:32 p.m. and found Smith on the ground.

He was rapidly treated at the scene and then rushed to Lowcountry Regional Airport where the C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter was in the process of being refueled.

As paramedics were preparing Smith for a flight to a trauma center, he went into cardiac arrest.

When that happened, it was no longer possible to transport him by helicopter. Smith was then taken to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center where medical personnel unsuccessfully attempted to revive him.