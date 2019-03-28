Showing off their classics

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 2:22 pm

By Dan Larrabee

Classic examples of America’s “Big Three” motor vehicle manufacturers — Ford, General Motors and Chrysler — were recognized March 23 in conjunction with the annual Smoke in the ’Boro last weekend in Walterboro.

The car show held that Saturday at Coastal Electric Cooperative’s complex, a former domestic auto dealership, alongside North Jefferies Boulevard. Assembled for public viewing in the parking lot were antique to modern, as well as stock to modified versions, of cool cargo haulers and passenger carriers.

Among the favorite Fords on hand was a 1926 Model T coupe owned by Larry Fennessy. The distinctive black ride had powertrain, suspension and other upgrades, including chrome wire wheels by Cragar, which were incorporated to blend with historic character.

Speaking of chrome, a favorite General Motors transporter appeared nearby in the form of Chris Burke’s bright red 1965 El Camino. The groundbreaking truck — displaying a V-8 intake air scoop up front, a fuel cell in its tubbed bed and many other modifications — was a hit with nine-year-old Joseph Ford and others.

Not to be ignored were Mopar fans who admired a Bonnie and Clyde type display in the form of a factory flathead six and stick shift equipped 1929 DeSoto, complete with wood spoked rims. The black and blue sedan’s owner, Scott Brennan, in period attire, not only boosted the transportation exhibit but was also associated with a local string band. Along with two others, he said, they provided banjo, guitar and drum backed entertainment as a part of the culinary contest weekend. “Going to the Dogs” proceeds help benefit Colleton County Animal Shelter, he added.

The car show, held in conjunction with an increasingly popular food basting and tasting match, was hosted by Gar Linder of Smoaks. Assistants included Dominique Ford, Terri Chapman and Nancy Lockhart who also displayed an appreciation for collectible motor vehicles and community spirit.