Shag party Saturday for animal sanctuary

Last Updated: March 13, 2019 at 9:26 am

Homeward Bound Animal Sanctuary, a small dog rescue in Ruffin, is holding its first ever fundraising event on St. Patrick’s Day weekend Saturday March 16 from 7-11 p.m. at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market.

“We’re calling it our St. Pawtrick’s Day Pawty, and we hope to be able to make it an annual event,” said rescuer MaryWynn Chamblin.

Music will be by “The Entertainers.” Food, adult beverages and shagging will be available.

Tickets are $30. For information call 843-866-7203.