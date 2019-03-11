Senator Scott accepting applications for Columbia summer 2019 internships

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) continues to accept congressional internship applications for available positions in his Columbia office for the summer of 2019.

The internship program offers undergraduate and graduate students practical experience in constituent services, the legislative process, government policy, and press. The internship provides students with the ability to work with and learn from public service professionals. All internships are unpaid, but students will learn invaluable work experience and skills throughout their internship that will help them gain a better understanding of how their government functions.

In the Columbia office, interns will take an active role in the community, working on state-based projects of importance, while also answering phones, completing research and other projects, and being an integral part of day-to-day office operations. State office interns have the ability to assist with issues that are personally affecting our citizens.

Internship hours are flexible to accommodate students’ course schedules, but can generally run 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Interested South Carolina students can apply through our website at https://www.scott.senate.gov/constituent-services/internships. For any additional questions, contact the internship coordinator at internships@scott.senate.gov or (202) 224-6121.