Scouts learn the science behind investigating crime scenes from sheriff’s department

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 11:01 am

The members of Cub Scout Troop 646 got a first-hand look at evidence gathering during a recent visit with Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

The members of Cub Scout Troop 646, chaperoned by the troop’s den mothers, met with the investigators on Feb. 20.

They listened as investigators spoke about proper safety precautions when at a crime scene, learning that wearing disposable gloves not only for proper safety precautions, but also so the investigator’s DNA doesn’t mix with other evidence at a crime scene.

Investigators talked about the history of fingerprinting and how far technology has come since the U.S. courts accepted fingerprints in 1911 as a reliable means of identification, because everyone’s fingerprints are unique and no two are identical.

Investigators had a den mother assist in retrieving fingerprints by placing her hand on a cup, and then used the cup to show the scouts how to dust for fingerprints and retrieve them for evidence.

Investigators explained the use of the numbered placards at a crime scene, how each number represents a different piece of evidence.

They went into detail on how insects can be of assistance and reveal important clues about a crime, including the time of death.

That led into a discussion of how canines are also an important part of investigations because of their ability to track evidence by a specific scent, helping investigators discover and gather pieces of evidence to help solve crimes.

Members of the investigations division explained the importance of dental stone-casting plaster and how it’s mixed and poured into sand and soil impressions to recover three-dimensional footwear and tire impressions, giving them enough evidence to possibly help, if not solve, a crime.

“This seminar not only was knowledgeable for Cub Scout Troop 646, it also helped them gain their Achievement in Paws for Action and Forensics requirement,” Sheriff R.A. Strickland said.

“Everything we do to educate the children of our community leaves them with a lasting impression of what being a law enforcement officer really stands for. The information we pass on to our children now becomes a part of who they are as adults,” Strickland said.