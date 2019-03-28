School board holds executive session to discuss student’s death

Approximately 150 minutes of closed-door conversation translated into about four minutes of comment when the Colleton County School Board came out of an executive session meeting Thursday afternoon.

The board members, joined by school district representatives and members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, went into executive session shortly after 1 p.m., sending the media and a contingent of citizens out into the district office lobby or outside.

It was after 3:30 p.m. when Colleton County School District spokesperson Sean Gruber came into the lobby to announce that the board would be coming back into session.

Two short prepared statements, one by Board President Tim Mabry and the other by School Superintendent Franklin Foster, were read.

Mabry’s statement

“It is with great sadness that our board is speaking with you today. Forest Hills Elementary and our district as a whole have experienced a great loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Wright family. Our district will continue to support them in any way possible, as well as offer support to our students, community and staff as we deal with this loss.”

Dr. Foster’s statement

“I would like to offer condolences to the Wright family on behalf of our entire district. We will continue to support them as they navigate this difficult time. As Chairman Mabry said, we are also offering support to our students and staff through our guidance and counseling services. Our district remains committed to supporting the community as we mourn and heal together in this time of loss.

“I want to assure our entire community that we are taking this incident very seriously and cooperating fully with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department. Providing a safe learning environment is a top priority for our district. After the investigation is concluded, we will thoroughly review the findings and address any areas of concern identified through the investigation.

“Right now, we remain focused on supporting our students, employees, parents and community. I want to let parents know that if their children experience any anxiety, sadness or concern regarding this or any situation, please reach out to your child’s school.

“We ask for the community’s help in preventing the spread of speculation and rumors, and we want to thank the entire Colleton County community for your patience and support.”

The statements read, the meeting was adjourned and the board members and administrators exited through a side door.

As the officials were exiting, some members of the general public were upset that the administration and school board would not be taking questions.

Facing the cameras, they began voicing their objections about how the death of 10-year-old Raniya Wright after an altercation in a Forest Hills Elementary School on March 25 was being handled by the school district.

Gruber returned to the cramped meeting room and told those addressing the cameras and the media that they had to leave the building.

The conversation continued outside the front door of the district administration building.

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Walterboro Police Department arrived to monitor the discussion and the group began to break up.