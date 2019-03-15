Salkehatchie Longbeards hold banquet
by The Press and Standard | March 15, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: March 13, 2019 at 9:33 am
The Salkehatchie Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation hosted its annual fundraising banquet Saturday March 9 at the National Guard Armory in Walterboro. Hundreds attended the event, which featured a silent auction, door prizes, and buffet, including fried perch, shrimp, oysters, vegetables and dessert. All proceeds benefit the WTF’s conservation and education programs.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.