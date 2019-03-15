Salkehatchie Longbeards hold banquet

The Salkehatchie Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation hosted its annual fundraising banquet Saturday March 9 at the National Guard Armory in Walterboro. Hundreds attended the event, which featured a silent auction, door prizes, and buffet, including fried perch, shrimp, oysters, vegetables and dessert. All proceeds benefit the WTF’s conservation and education programs.