Ruffin woman killed in wreck
by The Press and Standard | March 4, 2019 7:45 am
A Ruffin woman was killed the afternoon of March 2 in a one vehicle crash on Williams Road.
Colleton County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter said Joann Davis, 69, of 2652 Garris Ave. in Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Carter has listed the cause of death as head trauma and his death investigation is continuing.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Davis was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger east on Williams Road near Bells Highway at 3:30 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest on the right side of the road in some trees.
