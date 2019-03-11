Ricky Huff | Obituaries

Ricky Huff

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Ricky Nathan Huff passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, March 6, 2019 in Walterboro. He was 60.

Ricky was born in Walterboro June 27, 1959 a son of Alberta Roberts Fillers and the late Charles O. Huff. He was a member of Doctor’s Creek Baptist Church, and was a devoted son, father and grandfather.

In addition to his mother of Walterboro, he is survived by two sons, Richard Huff (Amber) and Don Huff (Patricia). There are nine grandchildren. He leaves behind six siblings: Ronnie Huff, Glenda Faye Mixon (Ricky), Brenda Kay Jackson (Larry), Nancy Sharon Edwards, Charlene Preston, and Tina Huff. He was preceded in death by his step-father William Lonnie “Billy” Fillers, and by his siblings Charles and William ‘Bubba” Huff, and June Pierson.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning at 11:00 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in the Doctor’s Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.