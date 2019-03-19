Return to basics of healthy eating

March is National Nutrition Month, reminding everyone to return to the basics of healthy eating. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics celebrates each month by encouraging everyone to focus on healthy eating. This serves as a reminder that each one of us holds the tools to make healthier food choices.

Clinical Nutrition Manager at Colleton Medical Center Caron Sharp discusses the importance of healthy eating, one fork-full at a time. “Variety is the spice of life and a balanced diet. It’s easy to get stuck in a routine of eating from the same food groups at every meal. You can close the gap on these nutrients by filling your plate with more fruits, vegetables, dairy, lean protein and whole grains,” said Sharp.

Here are several tips to put your best fork forward:

• Focus on water for hydration and avoid sodas, juices and alcohol;

• Fill half of your plate with colorful fruits and vegetables;

• Parents, consider modeling healthful eating habits for your children by taking time to plan, prepare and eat meals with your family;

• Plan your meals to help reduce food waste, keep to a budget and limit fast food consumption;

• Eat slowly;

• Be mindful and think positively about your food choices and portion sizes.