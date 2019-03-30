Recognizing local heroes

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:08 pm

Students at Colleton County High School have been working on a project on local heroes in Colleton County the last several weeks. They presented a program on Tuesday March 19 on their findings.

“No matter now big or small a person’s act was, as long as it helped someone or made a difference, we want to recognize them,” said CCHS student James Bailey. “We’re now opening our site to nominations from the community to recognize more heroes.”

At the beginning, the class discussed Colleton County’s negative image in the media and how others look at the community. “We were tasked to come up with other opinions and how we could begin to change the idea that pops into one’s mind when thinking of Colleton County,” Bailey said. “We discussed the many great things like the Rice Festival, the Great Swamp, the Recreation Department, etc. A lot of naysayers of Colleton County only see the negativity because news outlets tend to cover tragic events; they don’t see what the Colletonian sees and that’s how we would like them to begin to see.”