Professional certification presented to city resident

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 11:07 am

A Walterboro woman was among five South Carolina residents to receive certification from the National Association of Educational Office Professionals (NAEOP).

C. LaToya Felder of Walterboro received a Professional Standard Program and Certified Educational Office Employee certification. Felder is transportation department secretary for Dorchester School District 4.

The Professional Standards Program is a voluntary certification program established by the NAEOP to encourage office professionals to grow professionally. Continuing education is essential to allow for the rapidly changing conditions in the profession and in the field of education.

The program is designed as a series of five levels in Option I and nine levels in Option II. Achievement in the program is recognized by the awarding of certificates based on education, experience, and professional activity.

The enrollment for the Certified Educational Office Employee (CEOE) distinction may be applied for after successful completion and receipt of the Advanced III, Option I, or an associate degree or higher under Option II certificates. Applicants must be a member of NAEOP to make application for PSP certification.