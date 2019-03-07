Paws raises $11,000 for Colleton’s homeless animals

Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter held its 8th annual Paws at the Plantation on Saturday night. Pineland Plantation hosted the fundraising auction and BBQ event, raising over $11,000 for the animals of Colleton County.

This year’s event included a live auction for the first time. David Stegall of Stegall Auction House, and a member of Going to the Dogs Band, facilitated the fun auction raising nearly $4,000 by energizing the crowd. Going the Dogs Band originally offered a two-hour concert, but generously donated an additional two concerts raising $1500 for the animals.

Billie Clark won the raffle for Hootie and the Blowfish with Barenaked Ladies’ Group Therapy Tour at the Colonial Life Arena on Sept. 13.

In addition to the live auction, a silent auction offered many interesting donations including a fancy dog bed complete with Serta mattress, soft blanket and toys donated by Coleman and Audra Hudson. Competition for several items was fierce, including a hand-forged boot scraper by Charlie Ricketson and a dog-photo sitting donated by the S.C. Artisans Center. The most sought-after raffle item was the “money tree” donated by Auto Glass Masters.

“It’s great to see so many people come out to support the animals of Colleton County. I’m so pleased how the community came together with sponsorships and donations to make this a great event. Pineland Plantation and Sparkles Events Design and Décor transformed our party into a beautiful affair,” Sarah Miller, event chairperson, said. “The money raised Saturday night will support our Responsible Pet Ownership classes, community spay/neuter initiatives, and foster/rescue/adoption of shelter animals.”

If you are interested in helping the animals of Colleton County, email FoCCAS at foccas.sc@gmail.com. In addition to working with the animals, FoCCAS is looking for volunteers to help in the classrooms for its Colleton Animal Commitment Education program.

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE