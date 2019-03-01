Parents visit Forest Hills School

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 3:18 pm

The Feb. 19 meeting of the Forest Hills Elementary School PTO gave parents a chance to see what their children are up to at school. The program focused on math and literacy with activities going on at each grade level. As the parents roamed the hallways, they could view the artwork from each grade level decorating the walls. The program included a popular visit by young owl that sat peacefully in its handler’s hand as he schooled students on the bird and other animals he brought to the school. An impromptu choir made of student volunteers performed at the closing of the program after the winners of the school system’s science fair were announced. Angel Parker, administrative assistant principal, said the program produced a good crowd.