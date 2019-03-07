One captured, three being sought in drive-by shooting

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 9:22 am

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue to search for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Jacksonboro the afternoon of March 2.

Members of the sheriff’s office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were sent to the Circle C Express station at 16533 ACE Basin Parkway at 5:26 p.m. when a caller reported a small child struck by gunfire at the intersection of ACE Basin Parkway and Charleston Highway.

When safety forces arrived at the business, they determine the 10-month-old child was struck by glass from the broken windows on the passenger car.

Fire-Rescue paramedics treated the Colleton County youngster at the scene for multiple glass cuts, and the child’s parents declined the offer to transport him to a medical facility for further examination.

The child’s mother told investigators she was at the intersection of ACE Basin Parkway and Charleston Highway and in the process of turning to go north on ACE Basin Parkway when a silver Mercedes occupied by four black males pulled beside her and opened fire.

In addition to breaking the driver’s side windows and damaging the car doors, the gunfire also flattened the vehicle’s front tire.

The woman continued driving her car a short distance to the Circle C and pulled into the station.

The occupants of the Mercedes fled the scene, headed south on ACE Basin Parkway.

Members of the sheriff’s office responding to the call spotted a car matching the description of suspect’s vehicle in the Green Pond area and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The driver attempted to flee with officers in pursuit. Near the intersection of ACE Basin Parkway and Mount Olive Road, the four occupants jumped out of the car and began to flee on foot.

The driverless car continued across ACE Basin Parkway before stopping. Officers checking the vehicle found a firearm.

One of the vehicle’s alleged occupants, Ronjrel Farmer, 23, of Walterboro, was taken into custody and arrested on two counts of attempted murder and a single count of possession of a weapon while in the commission of a violent crime.

The three other suspects — three black males wearing green, black and blue shirts — successfully made it into the woods.

Members of the sheriff’s office set up a perimeter around where the three suspects entered the woods.

Meanwhile, back at the scene of the shooting, members of the sheriff’s office closed down ACE Basin’s southbound lanes so officers could search the roadway for shell casings and other possible evidence in the shooting incident.

At the search site for the suspects, Colleton County law enforcement prepared to enter the wooded area to try and track the three men.

Canine units and additional officers from both the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources arrived at the scene to try and track the fleeing suspects, and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assigned a helicopter to join the search.

Walterboro Police Department also provided manpower to try and locate the suspects.

The search of the area continued until 1 a.m. on March 4, but the suspects are still at large.