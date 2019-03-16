Norris wins Speuter Award

Last Updated: March 13, 2019 at 9:02 am

Over 100 fourth graders at Forest Hills Elementary School recently completed the Colleton Animal Commitment Education (CACE) program presented by Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS). The program helps students understand the importance of responsible pet ownership. Topics such as spay/neuter, prevention of heartworms, and safe introduction to unknown dogs are included. Steve Cinader and his service dogs, Mojo and Lucky Blue, also visit the classes.

Each student has an opportunity to enter a Speuter (spay/neuter) Essay contest. This year’s winner at FHE was fourth-grader Trip Norris, son of Aileen and Marshall Norris. His award was presented March 5 at the graduation ceremony. Also attending were instructors Janice Young, Carol Armentrout and Dr. Rebecca Hughes. Guests included FoCCAS President Jeanette Neal, Mayor Bill Young and Steve Cinader and his service dogs, Mojo and Lucky Blue.

The CACE program is in its fifth year and is organized by Carol Armentrout, Dr. Rebecca Hughes and Janice Young. The program is designed to help young people understand the importance of responsible pet ownership. Mini-programs about dog safety are also presented to 4K and 5K student around the county.

The CACE program is looking for additional volunteers for this program. Both CACE program teachers and classroom helpers are needed for the school year. If you are interested in participating, contact Janice Young at 843 908-2259.

Norris’ winning essay follows:

You have to spay or neuter dogs or possibly neuter your dog or cat, Neuter means to do stuff to the animals to make it not possible for the animals not to have litters of any kind. Did you know in six years without neutering your dog, they could have 67,000 puppies? Think about cats. They could live up to 13 to 14 years old. They have a long lifespan. In six years, dogs (could have) 67,000 puppies, but think about cats living up to 13 years — a lot of cats. The shelter can’t hold but close to 100 and put the rest down. And that’s sad. It’s we people that never (had) cats before waste something they don’t like. And that’s why you neuter your dog or cats first thing or you can get one to two cats or dogs and give the rest to your friend and then get them neutered or spayed. And neutering is for the males and spaying is for the female dogs or cats. And if you have cats, could make 134,000. The brothers and sisters could mate because so much babies to watch over. 134,000. A lot of babies. It is not good to even try to get your cat or dog to make that much babies. Save animals!!!

Trip Norris

Fourth Grade, FHE

Son of Aileen

and Marshall Norris