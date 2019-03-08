Norman Gibson | Obituaries

Norman Gibson

Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home

Mr. Norman “Sonny” Gibson, 82, of Sniders Highway near Islandton, died Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019, in the Orangeburg Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Gibson was born January 7, 1937 in Islandton, a son of the late Brantley and Sally Sauls Gibson. He had retired from Westinghouse Corporation in Hampton as a machine operator and was a farmer. He served in the National Guard and enjoyed hunting and Nascar. He was a member of Rice Patch Christian Church and was married to the late Jeanette Gibson.

Surviving are his wife: Judith Dianne Gibson of Islandton; step-son: Louis Dale Bowers and wife Lauren of Grovetown, Georgia; brother: Henry Gibson of Cheraw; sisters: Valerie Hiers of Walterboro and Loraine Priester of North Augusta; brother-in-law: Homer Murdaugh of Islandton; and two grandchildren: Tia and Zoey. There are numerous devoted nieces and nephews. Mr. Gibson was predeceased by brothers: Morris Gibson, Howard Gibson and Charles Gibson; and one sister: Gertrude G. Polk Crosby.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the Rice Patch Christian Church in Islandton, conducted by Rev. Larry Smith, with burial in the church cemetery directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church prior to the services.

The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to Rice Patch Christian Church, 15246 Sniders Highway, Islandton, SC 29929.