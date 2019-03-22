NJROTC visits Yorktown

On Friday March 1, cadets from the Colleton County NJROTC were invited to stay on board the USS Yorktown for an overnight camping trip.

While staying on the USS Yorktown, the cadets had the opportunity to tour the ship and view the historical artifacts located throughout the vessel. The cadets also attended the Patriot’s Point Flying Academy for a simulated flight class. In this class, the cadets were split into three teams. Each team consisted of two cadets in the command center and two cadets who were the pilot and co-pilot. The cadets had to work together using hand-held radios to search and destroy their enemy targets. They learned first-hand how important team work is in the field.

The cadets also had an opportunity to visit the traveling Vietnam War exhibit. The exhibit is on board the USS Yorktown from March 1-31. In the exhibit the cadets were able to experience a glimpse of the Vietnam War through historical photographs. They were also able to walk through the Vietnam Experience Exhibit located outside the souvenir shop. This exhibit mimics the vehicles, aircrafts and living quarters during the time of the Vietnam War.

On Saturday March 2, the cadets were able to attend the historic Commissioning Ceremony for the USS Charleston (LCS 18). The USS Charleston (LCS18) is an Independence-class littoral combat ship of the United States Navy. This is the sixth ship to be named for Charleston. The USS Charleston was constructed by Austal USA in Mobile, Ala. A ceremonial laying of the keel was held at Austal USA on June 28, 2016 and the ship was christened on August 26, 2017. The ship’s sponsor is Charlotte Riley, whose husband was the city of Charleston’s mayor for over 40 years.

Commissioning a U.S. warship is a Navy tradition practiced since the commissioning of a captured British schooner, the Margaretta, in 1775. It is the most significant event in the life of the ship. There were many prominent speakers at the ceremony including Commander Christopher Brusca, U.S. Senator Tim Scott, S.C. First District Rep. Joe Cunningham and Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer.

The Colleton County High School NJROTC is proud to announce the following cadets will be joining the military following graduation. Brad Beard, Peter Nixon, Christina Manigo, Paulina San Juan and Kyle Hobson have joined the United States Navy. Anthony Polk is in basic training with the United States Marine Corps. Jordan Scites is in the United States National Guard.

“We are excited for them to start their journey and proud of their commitment to serve their country,” said instructor Lt.Col. Jay Depinto.