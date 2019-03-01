NJROTC holds Valentine’s Day raffle

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:29 pm

On Feb. 14, the NJROTC held a chance raffle to win a Valentine’s basket. The winning raffle ticket was drawn by Cadet Christina Manigo. The winner of the Valentine basket was Brenda Kelly and the cadet who sold the winning ticket was Cadet Hunter Fussell. All proceeds from the chance raffle go toward the NJROTC booster club. The next booster meeting is scheduled for March 5 at 6 p.m. in the drill hall.