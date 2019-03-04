Naomi Ridge | Obituaries

Naomi Ridge

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

GREENVILLE – Mrs. Naomi Fripp Maxey Avant Ridge passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Brookdale at Cleveland Park in Greenville. She was 77.

Mrs. Ridge was born in Walterboro November 29, 1941 a daughter of the late Mary Fripp Maxey and Newton Marshall Maxey. A graduate of Walterboro High School, she spent her early years as a homemaker and devoted mother to her children. She was a troop leader for the Girl Scouts, and was a Sunday School Teacher. After they became adults, she focused her energy on promoting her love and knowledge of antiques by opening “Naomi’s Niche” in Summerville, a store she operated for many years. After moving to the upstate, she attended Augusta Road Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Avant Brady (John) of Greenville, and by two grandchildren, Mary Katelyn Brady and Brooks Smith Brady. She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Todd Avant.

Graveside funeral services were held Saturday morning, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 in Live Oak Cemetery in Walterboro. The family received friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Augusta Road Baptist Church, 1823 Augusta Road, Greenville, SC 29605, or online at www.ARBC.com. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.