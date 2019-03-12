Myrtle Maxine Chassereau | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | March 12, 2019 2:00 pm
Myrtle Maxine Chassereau
Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home
Hampton – Myrtle Maxine Thompson, widow of Rev. Carl Chassereau, Sr., died March 10, 2019 at her residence.
She was born May 23, 1926.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, March 14th, in the Chapel of Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.