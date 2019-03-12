Myrtle Maxine Chassereau | Obituaries

Myrtle Maxine Chassereau

Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home

Hampton – Myrtle Maxine Thompson, widow of Rev. Carl Chassereau, Sr., died March 10, 2019 at her residence.

She was born May 23, 1926.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, March 14th, in the Chapel of Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton.

Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.