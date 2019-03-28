Murdaugh advances to WFD captain

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:41 pm

Wilson Murdaugh has been promoted to fill the captain’s post vacated when Paul Seigler was named chief of the Walterboro Fire Department in January.

“Murdaugh has been with our department since 2014,” Seigler said, “and during those five years, I have watched him develop into a great leader. His dedication to his team and the department has played a vital role in his promotion.”

Captain Murdaugh started with Walterboro Public Safety in 2014 as a public safety officer and is dual certified as a firefighter and police officer. He is also a certified arson investigator for the Walterboro Fire Department and served for six years in the South Carolina National Guard.

“I have worked for the Walterboro Fire Department for the past five years,” Murdaugh said, “and have seen the growth of the department during that time. I am grateful for this opportunity to lead. I look forward to working with my team and continuing to serve the citizens of Walterboro.”