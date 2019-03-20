Morelli to join Lancers this fall

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 8:21 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County Cougar Baseball signed another starter from the Class of 2019 last week. Jackson Morelli will join the University of South Carolina–Lancaster Lancers in the fall. The Lancers compete in NJCAA Division I Region X. Morelli looks to contribute as an outfielder.

Playing baseball since he was old enough to swing a bat, Morelli contributed four years in the Cougar Baseball program as an outfielder and pitcher, splitting his years between junior varsity and varsity. Morelli also is a three-sport athlete for the Cougars, playing football and track and field. He was named MVP during his sophomore season.

Morelli committed to the Lancers in December of last year. “I picked up with LOCO travel ball team during the summer and the coaches worked hard to get us seen by as many colleges as possible,” said Morelli. “I went to a showcase at USC Lancaster and the coach texted me the next day. I felt comfortable at the campus and around the coaches.

“I decided to go JUCO, so I have two years to get bigger, stronger and work on my game,” said Morelli. “Coach Ryan Mingin, one of my travel ball coaches, had a big part in my decision. He went JUCO and ended up being one of the best catchers in the country.”

Academics played a large role in Morelli’s decision to become a Lancer. “I chose a school that would accept my dual credits from USC Salk and offered classes toward my engineering degree,” he said. “I have always pushed my hardest to earn good grades and the fact that I will be able to continue playing baseball is the cherry on top.

“I credit my parents for working extra to pay for camps and travel teams, traveling thousands of miles up and down the coast to watch me play — and staying up without sleep to cheer me on,” said Morelli. “There were so many coaches who helped me along the way including Coach Jermale Paige and staff Rick Lee, Chop Gibson and Ryan and Cory Mingin to name a few.”

Morelli is the son of Anthony and Victoria Weathers. He currently holds a 4.120 GPA and is ranked in the top-20 percent of his class. A member of the National Honor Society and National Scholars of America at CCHS, he intends to pursue an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering. Morelli served as an Ambassador for Relay for Life.