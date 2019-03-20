Morelli strikes out six for the save over Lakewood

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Cougar Baseball pitching staff notched 14 strikeouts for a 9-5 win over non-region opponent Lakewood High School on Monday March 11 at Cougar Park.

Lane Lee earned the start and lasted five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits. Lee struck out eight and issued two walks. Jackson Morelli provided two innings of relief, striking out six and allowing one earned run.

The Cougars tallied five hits in the game. Henry Gibson and Ben Kennedy were 2-4 at the plate to lead the offensive effort. Gibson had 4-RBI’s on the day and Morelli had a hit.

A game scheduled to be played against May River High School on Thursday March 14 was canceled due to the absence of field umpires. “It was a disappointing night for both teams and ultimately the community who comes out to support our baseball program,” said Paige. “All steps were covered on our end to ensure the game being played Thursday night. The umpires were just a no-show. Our young men practice and perform to the best of their abilities to make their community proud every time they step on the field, and Thursday night was disheartening for them. To all who came out to support the Cougars, I apologize for the inconvenience and encourage you to continue your support of the program.”

The Cougars were scheduled to travel to Fort Dorchester on Monday March 18 and then host the Patriots Wednesday March 20 in non-conference play. They will then face Scott’s Branch at home Friday evening. Colleton County is off to a 4-0 regular season start and 6-2 including tournament play.