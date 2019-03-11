Monday 11 a.m. | Avoid area near South State Bank

Last Updated: March 11, 2019 at 11:35 am

A bomb threat at South State Bank has traffic in the area slowed to a crawl. Please avoid the area.

Walterboro police and fire units were dispatched to South State Bank at 520 N. Jefferies Blvd. today at approximately 10:30 a.m. after the financial institution received a bomb threat.

Those inside the bank were evacuated and city police shut down access to the bank’s parking lot. A city fire truck was put on standby near the building.

A team of officers walked around the exterior of the business and the large parking area, searching for anything suspicious among the landscaping plants.

Thirty minutes after the bomb threat was received the bank was still closed for business.

More details will be provided as they become available.