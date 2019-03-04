Mildred Wilson | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | March 4, 2019 1:48 pm
Mildred Wilson
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Mrs. Mildred (Millie) Hensley Wilson, 92, entered into rest Monday afternoon, February 25, 2019.
Born August 25, 1926, in Bluefield, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Arvie B. Hensley and the late Clara Stanley Hensley
Funeral services were conducted 10 o’clock, Saturday morning, March 2, 2019, from the graveside at New Home Church of Christ Cemetery, 114 Pratt Road, Dobson, North Carolina.
