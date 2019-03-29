Mid-east war veterans to be honored

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 2:20 pm

Veterans who have died during the Gulf War and post 9/11 will now be honored with a plaque at the Walterboro War Memorial at the waterfall plaza on Washington Street.

The Colleton County Veterans Council will erect the memorial plaque which will be dedicated during the Memorial Day ceremony on May 27.

Those who have family members who qualify to have their names inscribed on the memorial are asked to provide the Colleton County Veterans Affairs Office with a copy of the casualty report or proof of military service by April 30.

Qualifications include: must have been born in Colleton County and died in service while performing their official duties from August 1990 to February 1991 for the Gulf War and from Sept. 11, 2001 to present for Post 9/11.

For information call Bob Tiegs, 843-549-1097, or VA Officer Janet Smith, 843-549-1412.