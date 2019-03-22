Marie Hodges | Obituaries

Marie Hodges

Owens Funeral Home, New York, N.Y.

Deaconess Marie Henderson Hodges passed into eternal rest on March 16, 2019 at Cornell, Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.

Marie was born on April 27, 1931 in Colleton County, Walterboro, to the late Samuel Daniel and Minnie Henderson.

At an early age, Marie joined Oakman Branch Baptist Church where she was baptized. Her father Daniel served as a deacon and her siblings were members as well.

Growing up, Marie was intelligent and savvy. Her brother was impressed by her memory. She would repeat lessons a few times verbally, sleep with her books under her pillow and the next day she could flawlessly recite her lessons with accuracy.

Marie started her education at Oakman Branch Elementary School. As a teenager, she continued her education at Springtown High School in Smoaks, where she graduated.

McKee Hodges was the love of Marie’s life. She met him in the South and he proposed to her while she was in high school. Although McKee moved to New York City, during that time he returned to S.C. to marry Marie immediately after she graduated from high school. They both moved to N.Y. together in pursuit of a wonderful and progressive life.

When Marie arrived in New York City, she lived in Harlem 0n 68 Laselle. Her and her husband opened their home to family and friends who migrated from the South. Marie had a kind heart and a love for helping others. She worked with the Office of Children’s Services for many years to provide a safe home for families in need.

Marie and her husband, Mckee, joined LaGree Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. J.R. Bryant. She served as a faithful member for many years. Her family was also members of LaGree. Marie was a member of the Nurses Unit. She also served proudly as a deaconess. Marie later moved to 56 West 11th Street. Thereafter, she relocated to Woodrow Wilson Houses, where she remained until March 1, 2019.

Marie was driven and had a tenacious approach to life. She was creative and possessed an entrepreneur spirit. She made belts and wallets from her home while raising her children. Marie and her girlfriends established the Jolly Girls Club. Their events and trips left everlasting memories.

When it came to her loving her children and grandchildren, there was no question as to what she would do for them. She was a woman of respect and integrity and she instilled those morals in her family. She made them all feel special in their own way. She showed unconditional love and wouldn’t settle for anything less than the best. She will be missed by many and loved forever.

She is preceded in death by: her parents, husband, sister, brothers, sons Kenneth and Sylvester, and daughter Betty Jean Gittens.

Her memory will be cherished in the lives of her beloved children Marcella (Spencer) Robinson, Brenda (Lonnie) Hodges, Denise Hodges, Francine “Tasha” Hodges, Denise “Boo’ee” Hodges; brother, Sam (Louise) Henderson known as Daniel Jr.; grandchildren: Ronald (Poppa), Adasha (DeeDee), Samuel (Sammy), Brenasia (BB), Lonasia (LaLa), Mahagony, Tatiana, Malik, Breonnie, Laniece, Marquise, Ta’Cory; and great-grandchildren, Gregory, Ciara, Kamari, and Kaliah.