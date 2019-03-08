Margie Harter | Obituaries

Margie Harter

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Margie Craven Harter entered into eternal peace Thursday morning, March 7, 2019 at the Saluda Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Saluda. She was 83.

Mrs. Harter was born in Walterboro December 2, 1935 a daughter of the late Esdorn and Hazel Herndon Craven. She was a Homemaker, and was a former cashier and saleslady for Piggly Wiggly. She was a former member of Grace Advent Christian Church, and had most recently been involved with the Pentecostal Holiness faith. Mrs. Craven was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time at Edisto Beach and also working in her yard. Her family affectionately referred to her as their “Beauty Queen”.

She is survived by five children: Terry, Robert (Thelma), and Rodney (Betty) Duncan, Vicki Gibson (Dewey), and Patricia Priester (Allen). She was known as “Nanny” to her six grandchildren: Nicole Priester, April Blocker (Josh), Chris Priester, Carrie Shealy, Brad Duncan (Misty) and Amanda Gibson. Mrs. Harter leaves behind ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dean Simmons and Charles Craven, and a great-grandson Chandler Priester Blocker.

Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday afternoon, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 in the Grace Advent Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro.