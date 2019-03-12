Margaret Thomas | Obituaries

COTTAGEVILLE – Mrs. Margaret “Peggy” Ackerman Thomas, wife of the late E.H. “Billy” Thomas Jr. passed away Friday evening, March 8, 2019 under hospice care, surrounded by her loving family. She was 84.

Peggy was born in Colleton County August 18, 1934 a daughter of the late Phillip and Bessie Willis Ackerman. She was a graduate of Cottageville High School, and was employed at the Charleston Naval Shipyard as an administrative assistant for 37 years. She was an active member of the Cottageville Baptist Church, and served on the local and state levels of the WMU. Peggy was an active and proud member of the Cottageville Community. She served for many years on the town council, the revitalization committee, the volunteer fire department ladies auxiliary, and the Campbell-Ashley Garden Club. She served on the board of the Christian Women’s Job Corps, and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Jan Thomas White (George) of Cottageville, and by two granddaughters, Mary-Margaret White Blakeley (Mike) of Greenpond, and Emily White Lemacks (Bryan) of Walterboro. She leaves behind four great-grandchildren: Ella and Hase Blakeley, and Madden and Cutter Lemacks. Peggy was preceded in death by a son, Ellis H. Thomas, and by her siblings Phillip Ackerman, Sara A. Jordan, Kathleen A. Sauls, and Patricia A. Ackerman. She is also survived by a special nephew who always spent time with her, Lester “Les” Jordan III. There are a number of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in the Ackerman Cemetery at Red Oak. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:30-7:30 at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Cottageville Baptist Church, P.O.B. 97, Cottageville, SC 29435.