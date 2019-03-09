‘Mama Won’t Fly’ to be March 22-24

The Edisto Art Guild presents the Edisto Players in “Mama Won’t Fly,” directed by Cheryl Van Metre, at the Edisto Civic Center March 22, 23 and 24. The play — written by Jessie Hope, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten — tells of a hilarious race against the clock to get a feisty mother all the way from Alabama to California in time for her son’s wedding — and Mama won’t fly! So a cross-country road trip in Mama’s vintage sedan is the only way to go.

This funny, family friendly comedy will have you laughing your way across the country and all the way down the aisle.

Members of the cast are: Kathy Kuntz, Suzie Elledge, Kathy Fritz, Dee Moseley, Melinda Hester, Charlene Moore, Catherine Borough, Greg Galaida, Shane Horton, Mike Moore and Rick Bogel with Lois Anderson as stage manager, Annette Jerwers as sound engineer and Judy Blancett as prompter. Costumers are Charlene Moore and Catherine Douglass. Lighting designers are Johnny Douglass and Jimmy King. The backstage crew is Mary Lee Evans, Elizabeth Herlihy, Debbie Drinkwater, and Camille Lemon.

The performances on Friday March 22 and Saturday March 23 are at 7:30 p.m. with the Sunday March 24 matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances are $15 in advance and sold at The Edistonian and Ace Hardware at Edisto Beach and at Cuttin Loose Hair and Nail Salon, 219 Robertson Blvd., in Walterboro. Call 843-599-1104 for more information. Tickets are $18 at the door, if available.