Macon Lane man dies of head trauma

Last Updated: March 13, 2019 at 9:13 am

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office continues to interview witnesses seeking information into the death of a Macon Lane resident.

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a residence at 799 Macon Lane on Wednesday March 6 at 7:33 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault victim at the home.

When firefighter-paramedics arrived, a nurse who lived nearby was providing treatment to the adult male, who had no signs of life.

After making that determination, Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey was called to the scene by paramedics.

Harvey identified the victim as Ricky Huff, 59, who lived at the Macon Lane address. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Huff’s body was found in the living room of the home, according to Harvey.

Shalane Lowes, Colleton County Sheriff Office’s Public Information Spokeswoman, said all parties involved are being cooperative with law enforcement.

“Due to this being an on-going investigation, we are unable to disclose any further details at this time,” she added.