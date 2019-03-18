Lizzie Austin | Obituaries

Lizzie Austin

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Lizzie Johnson Austin, 67, entered into rest surrounded by her loving family Saturday evening, March 16, 2019.

Born October 22, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Berry Johnson and the late Helen Frye Johnson.

Funeral services will be conducted 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, March 20, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Tommy Garrick officiating. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 2:30pm that afternoon at the funeral home.