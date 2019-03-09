Little Hats, Big Hearts at Colleton Medical Center

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 11:31 am

Colleton Medical Center’s Labor and Delivery unit partnered with the American Heart Association in the annual “Little Hats, Big Hearts” campaign.

Volunteers from the American Heart Association made hand-made red baby caps to help spread awareness and celebrating heart health. At Colleton Medical Center, a recent patient Khadasia Frazier and her son, Nai’quan Rutledge, raised awareness for celebrating heart heath.

Heart disease can affect anyone – including moms and babies. In fact, congenital heart defects (CHD) are the number one most frequent birth defect, affecting about eight of 1,000 infants born each year. Ninety percent of women have at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

“Screening implemented in OBGYN office will help identify previously undetected heart disease risk among women and has the potential to greatly increase education about prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease in female patients,” said Dr. Todd Allen of Walterboro OBGYN.