Library to start free seed library March 23

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 11:19 am

Colleton County Memorial Library is starting a new Seed Library!

The library will be accepting and giving away free seeds for gardens. Kickoff will be Saturday March 23 from 10 a.m.-noon.

A seed, seedling, cutting, and sapling swap will also be held. Those attending may bring leftover seeds (commercial or saved) and drop them in the basket. Seeds should be labeled with type, date and suggestions for growing. The public may also look through the storage drawers for free seeds.

Guest speakers from the Garden Club and Farmer’s Market will be available to answer questions and give advice. Alison Scott, local Junior 4-H winner, will be present and explain how the new Seed Library works.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for budding gardeners and low-income families to begin a garden at no cost,” said Young Adult Services Librarian Vicki Brown.

For more information, call 843-549-5621.