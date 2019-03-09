Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

Shout out to the young man who stopped to pull the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) van out of the mud on Burlington Road on Wednesday morning Feb. 20.

The veterans all made it to the VA Hospital in Charleston on time.

Well done!

Bob Tiegs

American Legion Post 93

Walterboro